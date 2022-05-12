Xiaomi’s smart TV can be yours for only 200 euros

Share

If you want to enjoy the best series and movie applications, Xiaomi’s smart TV is a great purchase.

You can get one of the smart TVs from Xiaomi at a spectacular price. The 32-inch Xiaomi Smart TV P1 falls to the 200 euros on Amazon, but only for a limited time. You get a smart device for very little that opens up a whole world of possibilities.

arrive next to AndroidTV, operating system created by Google and that will allow you to download those applications that you have always wanted. Netflix, HBO, Prime Video, YouTube, Spotify and many others are all just a few buttons away. For only 200 euros you can discover what a real smart TV is.

See on Amazon.es: Xiaomi Smart TV P1 32″

Buy the Xiaomi TV for very little

Samsung’s smart TV arrives with a 32-inch panel and HD resolution. It has a nice design and very fine frames, which leaves us with a good front where everything is a screen. You will enjoy your favorite series and movies with great clarity.

It is not a very big TV, but that can also be a positive point. Its slim size makes it perfect for any room, or as a secondary TV for console gaming. It is comfortable and versatile, with a beautiful design that will look great wherever you place it.

As we have pointed out, the operating system that gives it life is Android TV 9.0, a good software created by Google that has the essence of our favorite operating system. Forget TVs with slow and outdated interfaces, with the Xiaomi device you will enjoy a pleasant and fluid interface.

One of Xiaomi’s smart TVs is within your reach for only 200 euros, with fast and free shipping, without complications. In addition, it comes with Android TV, the operating system that Google has created for our televisions. What more could you want? This Xiaomi Smart TV P1 is a purchase with which you will not fail.

