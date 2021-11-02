Xiaomi’s Winter Sale starts with many products on offer

If you are looking for a new offer to change your smartphone and save money, Xiaomi unveils the Winter Sale with many opportunities since 1st to 7th November on Xiaomi smartphone, Redmi And LITTLE.

Many offers in the Xiaomi Winter Sale

Here is the list of smartphones available on offer:

Xiaomi 11T Pro 8 + 128 GB with the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Pro headphones as a gift (value equal to 149.99 euros), on offer at 599.90 instead of 649.90 euros from 1st to 2nd November;

instead of 649.90 euros from 1st to 2nd November; Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G 8 + 128 GB, on offer in 349.90 euros instead of 449.90 euros from 1st to 2nd November;

instead of 449.90 euros from 1st to 2nd November; Xiaomi Mi 11i 5G 8 + 128 GB, on offer in 429.90 euros instead of 649.90 euros from 3 to 4 November;

instead of 649.90 euros from 3 to 4 November; Redmi Note 10 5G 4 + 128 GB, on offer a 209.90 euros instead of 249.90 euros from 3 to 4 November;

instead of 249.90 euros from 3 to 4 November; POCO F3 5G 6 + 128 GB, on offer a € 279.90 instead of 369.90 euros from 5 to 6 November;

instead of 369.90 euros from 5 to 6 November; Redmi 10 4 + 128 GB, on offer a 179.90 euros instead of 229.90 euros from 5 to 6 November.

