Ximena Díaz, ex-partner of Alejandro Fernández, responds to Olga Wornat

Through his Instagram account, Alejandro Fernández’s ex-partner, Ximena Díaz shared a video in which he assured that At no time did he provide Olga Wornat with information about the Fernández Dynasty.

And it is that we remember that the journalist mentioned in an interview with Mara Patricia that the ex-wives of the ‘Potrillo’ gave him information to write the unauthorized biography of Vicente Fernández.

“I don’t get into tabloid things, I would never pay attention to something that hurts another person, so I don’t have a way to answer things that want to know what you thought of certain publications because I don’t see them, the only thing is because obviously you find out, even if you don’t read about them. certain things not in detail, the only thing I know is that with your family, rightly so, I always have nothing more to say, “he began.

The Colombian revealed that she has always formed a great team with the youngest son of Cuquita and Vicente.

“I have been a good person, a great mother, and that was an excellent team with Alejandro raising our children. I adore his little brothers, I had all my love and everything I could give them for 7 years and I was lucky that he had that great mom as America is,” he said.

Finally, Ximena mentioned that she has always maintained an excellent relationship with Alejandro Fernández’s family and would be incapable after so many years of disrespecting him in a matter of this type.

“In addition, I think that and I say it with love for so many years that I separated that I already have my life, whoever speaks of the ex, I understand that out of curiosity I measure the magnitude of the artist that he is and that he respected so much, but it is a topic closed and only respected the love of a father of my children and has been a political family and that will be my family until the day I die and that I love them with all my heart, “he concluded.

On the other hand, ‘El Potrillo’ took to his Instagram account to congratulate his son Emiliano Fernández, who procreated with the model Ximena Díaz: “Happy birthday dwarf! Never stop being the special and unique person you are. May life give us many more years together to celebrate the incredible path you have created and traveled. I love you, always ”, the singer accompanied the publication with some photographs of his firstborn.