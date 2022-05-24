Ximena Navarrete and Andrea Meza performed a Steve Harvey and removed the crown from Miss Nuevo León

The Mexicana Universal 2022 eventit was not the spectacular event that all fans of beauty pageants expected, there were many expectations, because for the first time the three Mexican Miss Universe met: Lupita Jones (1999), Ximena Navarrete (2010) and Andrea Meza (2020) In networks, fans criticized the logistics and mistakes that seem unforgivable, such as taking the crown from the representative of Nuevo León, as the one who will represent Mexico in Miss International 2023.

The drivers Ximena Navarrete and Andrea Meza were in charge of announcing that this mistake was made, The Tapatia expressed that before continuing they should make a correction; and the Chihuahuan seconded her, we have a little clarification because the one who is going to Miss International 2023 is Miss Colima, Itzia García, and not Mayra Valencia, who finally remained as alternate queen for Miss Universe.

“Nuevo León goes to the front”, they asked the young woman, the two beauty queens, Valencia took off the crown and gave it to her partner from Colima. It should be mentioned that Mayra was one of the public’s favorites and this excited the fans, who shouted, because she wanted her to be the representative for Miss Universe, which ultimately did not happen.

The driver who accompanied them justified: “well, they are human errors that are made” and immediately the young woman took the hands of her partner Irma Cristina Miranda de Sonora, while Miss Colima walked away with the crown and the presenter expressed that it would finally be known who will represent Mexico in Miss Universe.

In social networks they criticized the two beauty queensfor his driving, which left much to be desired and for the logistics, as there were several errors, and he undoubtedly recalled the episode in which Steve Harvey in 2015 announced the Colombian Ariadna Gutiérrez as the winner of Miss Universe in Miss Universe, when the winner was the Filipino Pia Alonzo, and had to rectify.

A Facebook user named José Arce mentioned “The worst edition, they wanted to show off and the truth was the worst edition of all, too bad for the reunion of the 3 Miss Universethat the reunion was not at the level of this edition, with a lot of errors and traps, the crown was clearly from Nuevo León, Irma did well, but I feel that Nuevo León surpasses it, no way do you miss it and Nuevo León he saves it”

Yari Cuevas expressed “And I thought that this was going to be a great production, because there were the 3 MISS UNIVERSE, but well.

What a lack of respect for Nuevo León.” Another user would mention “It’s the worst driving I’ve seen in all the contests! Not even because I’m in charge of the two winners of Miss Universe does the truth save them.”

