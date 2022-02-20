Ximena Sariñana creates a romantic evening and dance at the Metropólitan

Ximena Sarinana She is a 36-year-old woman, married with two children, but when it comes to love, the singer is a teenager and that is something she is proud of, so she decided to pay tribute to her way of loving.

That is why this Saturday, the singer arrived at the Metropolitan Theater to present histeenage love”, a show in which the singer presented her new songs but also took a tour of those who have accompanied her throughout her 24-year career.

The concert began a few minutes after 8:00 p.m. and before a packed forum, the singer thanked those present for being there, especially in times of pandemic, which reminded her of having been off stage for more than two years.

With all the health protocols, the show began with the song “Nostalgia”, a song that the interpreter premiered a year ago, just in one of the most complicated times of the pandemic.

The concert was a mixture of colors and sounds, going from pop to rock and even cumbia in an evening that celebrated love and that also featured special guests, the first of them, Paty Cantú, with whom she performed “The here and the now”.

The next guest of the night was Bratty with “Una vez más”, followed by Ruzzi, with the song that gives name to his new album; and the great surprise of the night was the singer-songwriter and producer, Ely Guerra, who sang “Diva” in the midst of a shower of bubbles and with a totally devoted audience.

After the passing of her guests, Sariñana turned the show around with a more nostalgic set that included songs like “What does it have”, “Life is not easy”, “Not to cry”, “En clave”, “TBT” and “Do you still remember me”.

Later it would be the turn of melodies like “I’m not coming back anymore”, “You can’t be bad without you” and “Lo danced”.

The evening even served for one of Ximena’s dancers to make a marriage proposal to her partner in the middle of the stage and the emotional singer revealed that the answer was “yes”.

Towards the final stretch of the show, he made the audience rise from their seats to the rhythm of cumbia and with songs like “Cariñito”, “Sentimientos” and “Vidas paralleles”.

Before saying goodbye, he performed the songs “I miss you, I forget you, I love you” and “The greatest love”, in an evening marked by love.

mafa