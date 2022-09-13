Xinzo de Limia will host the conference “Invisibilized for medicine” – Ourense

The discrimination of women as an object of science is a reality that will be discussed at the conference “Invisibilized for medicine”, organized by the Galician Culture Council and the Valedora do Pobo, in collaboration with the Xinzo de Limia City Council and the Rural School of Health of the region of A Limia, which will take place on September 23 in the “Ángel Cocho” Municipal Auditorium.

The day will start at 4:00 p.m., with a round table moderated by María Méndez, president of the Association of Journalists of Galicia. Under the titles “Essure, a history of obstetric violence; Asbestose: study of asbestos with a gender perspective and Fibromyalgia: invisible pain and gender, a bad combination”, different talks will be offered with experts, such as María Sabela Landín, president of the Association of People Affected by Essure in Galicia; Sara González, winner of the II Valedora do Pobo Award for TFG with a gender perspective and Rosa Cerquero, spokesperson for the Galician Mental Health Movement.

The second gathering will be moderated by María Xosé Portero, attached to the Valedora do Pobo, and will feature presentations by Judge Fernando Lousada, under the title The Invisible Women and the intervention of Lola Rico, coordinator of the Rural Health School Association of La Limia , which will share life stories of women from La Limia with the title “The experience of taking care of ourselves.”

The mayor of Xinzo, Elvira Lama, highlighted the importance of the conference and added: “As public representatives we must accelerate the changes that are necessary, both in research and in the understanding of patients for the knowledge of their bodies and pathologies. that are their own”.

For her part, Lola Rico, coordinator of the Rural School of Health of La Limia, affirmed that the event will be “a great step to advance equality” and to break stereotypes.