“Xi’s absence is a mistake”, “We are not the ones who left the Paris accords”: exchange of accusations between the US and China on the sidelines of the COP26

“Xi Jinping made a big mistake not to come ”,“ It is not us who are come out of the Paris agreements“. USA And China they exchange accusations at dawn on the third day of Cop26, the UN climate conference underway in Glasgow until 12 November. A case born from the words of Joe Biden, who at the summit made fun of the (however announced) absence of the Chinese president: “China is trying to establish itself as a new global leader and does not show up, but come on (“come on”, an expression of ironic skepticism, ed). The most important issue in the world’s attention is the climate, everywhere from Iceland to Australia is one gigantic matter and China he chose not to be there. How do you go about doing this and claiming to be able to have leadership? And the same goes for Putin ”, who is also absent, he provoked. To then reiterate: “The fact that China, the Russia and theSaudi Arabia“Are not represented at the highest level”it’s a problem. We came and in doing so we had a profound impact on the way the rest of the world looks at the US. I frankly believe that China has made a big mistake not to come now the rest of the world watches them and wonders what added value they are giving ”.

Accusations to which the Beijing ambassador to the United Nations replies after a few hours, Zhang Jun. He too with a good dose of sarcasm: “Against climate change we need firm commitments and constant actions. Here is what is not needed: empty slogans, political choices that are constantly changing, parades of cars and luxury entourage, exposing citizens to the infection in an irresponsible way “. The reference is to the 85 escort vehicles with which Biden traveled the streets of Rome on the occasion of the G20. “The Chinese president spoke at the meeting to expose China’s solutions to climate change (albeit only in writing, ed) ”, Continues the diplomat. “The Chinese delegates attend in person. China has declared its own peak emissions and its own neutrality objectives, making it explicit action plans And policies. Our successes are widely recognized“. And he concludes: “China has supported climate action in an honest way. It is not we who have withdrawn from the Paris accords. The United States, on the other hand, did backtrack many times on climate policies. Instead of discharge the blame, should assume their responsibilities and do something concrete“.