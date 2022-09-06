Xochitl Gomez reveals the good advice Patrick Stewart gave her

Actress Xochitl Gomez has made her Marvel debut and has shared the screen with veteran actor Patrick Stewart.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022) introduced a most interesting character to the Marvel Cinematic Universeis about America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) who has the power to jump between different realities. That is why on an alternative Earth they have been able to meet an old acquaintance from the movies of the X Menas Patrick Stewart reprized the role of Professor X. On set, the veteran actor gave the newcomer some good advice. UCM.

In a recent interview Xochitl Gomez said:

“Patrick Stewart gave me some great advice, and it’s something that I’d like to keep with me because it was something that I know I needed when I first came in… He told me, you know, just make sure you pay for it, and you know, be very welcoming to people. new people… The main thing was that sometimes, you never know, the person in front of you may be the biggest star, and you don’t even know it. Yeah, I mean, it’s always important to be nice to everyone and, you know, treat everyone with kindness and respect people. And I really realized that I was like, yeah, anybody who comes into this and joins, really, I want to make sure I reach out and let them know that I’m: Do you want to get some coffee? I am available”.

The actor Patrick Stewart He’s been in the industry for a long time, so his advice is always very well received by the young stars he hangs out with on set.

Will the actress return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

Soon we will be able to see Xochitl Gomez beside Mary Elizabeth Winstead in Ursa Major a movie of Jonathan Baker and Josh Baker, which is about a mother and daughter struggling to survive on a terraformed planet while hiding from a group of ruthless hunters. But also, we will see America Chavez in Secret Warswhich will be one of the biggest Marvel movies of the next few years.

In Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness we check as the character of Xochitl Gomez it stopit in Kamar Taj training with the sorcerers and protectors of our reality. so in Secret Wars It will surely be much more powerful.

The movie Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness can currently be seen on the streaming platform Disney Plus.