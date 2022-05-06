Xochitl Gómez tells how she signed for América Chávez in Doctor Strange 2

The young actress, Xochitl Gomez, recounts the long audition process she went through for Marvel Studios until discovering that it was a leading role in Doctor Strange 2

With the release in theaters today, Doc Strange 2 will take the UCM in a new direction, as the multiverse is coming for its heroes in earnest. benedict cumberbatch replay the Dr Stephen Strangeand will be joined by some familiar faces from his previous solo film, such as Benedict Wong, Rachel McAdams Y Chiwetel Ejioforwhile sam raimi directed his first superhero movie since Spider-Man 3 from 2007.

Xochitl Gomez is the newcomer to the UCM and has detailed in an interview with THR the long audition process she had to go through to get the role of America Chavez for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Gómez went to the audition “without knowing that she was from that movie”, although she revealed having been able to discover “little clues there” that led her to find out that she was to play América Chávez.

“In March 2020, I had my first taped audition, and it was for an unknown Marvel project. I didn’t know anything for a long time. Then I got a call in August to record again, but with completely new fake versions [extractos de guiones] and a new fake character name,” explains the young actress. “A week later, I got a call from my agent saying that I had been pinned, which means they are serious about you. Some days after, I got an offer to do a screen test in London. I had about 10 days to prepare my passport and catch a plane.”

“I looked around and there were four cameras and about 80 crew members. It was a real film set. Most screen tests are not like that. It was scary because it was the first time I met Benedict [Cumberbatch]. She was very nervous about making a scene with him. But she was very nice, just like Sam [Raimi] and Richie [Palmer]. As intimidating as it was, everyone made me feel welcome.”

The studio’s secrecy isn’t just limited to pre-release press tours. Marvel is usually very careful not to reveal important details about their projects even during the audition process, and based on Gomez’s experience on Doctor Strange 2, that practice still stands.