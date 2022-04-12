Xokas: “Flirting is much easier with girls stoned”; the dangerous occurrence of Xokas

Xokas is back in the news and returns to the front page of Twitter. It’s only been a few weeks since he returned to live broadcasts after his controversy with the fake accounts, and the Galician streamer has already been canceled again due to some of the most alarming statements. Countless nuances and contexts depend on its interpretation.

The owner can stay in “Flirting is much easier with girls high”which are exactly the words that ElXokas verbalized last Monday, March 11, 2022, but the subject deserves some thought. This was confirmed by the streamer after commenting that he had contacted a psychologist to help him in his recovery process after his impasse.

Xokas is canceled for his comments about “high girls”

Here are the statements by Xokas that so alarmed the community, responding to a chat comment about partying: “I have colleagues who don’t drink and were very into going to flirt with girls, and who also had a lot of fun taking girls who were stoned and such, who were dancing”.

“He wasn’t high. It was very easy for him to flirtbecause, of course… For an aunt who would generally see you as a 4, she sees you as a 7. Just like you, who would see an aunt who would see you as a 4 as a 7, then it is much easier, and on top of that you are serene, you measure your words perfectly, sucks“, commented Xokas with a smile on his face.

The most serious thing is probably the naivety and ‘innocence’ with which Xokas explains it on stream. “He drank some little juices, maybe, and went out to flirt like a motherfucker. He hung out with us and always left with a girl. A crack, an out of series, the truth, fucking pro. A troubled river, profit of fishermen. motherfucker.”

Twitter judges the limits of sexual abuse after Xokas’s comments

The message is undoubtedly alarming, especially because of the way Xokas has to extol the figure of his “friend”. In addition, The number of followers and viewers who watch Xokas, who thus consume a most dangerous message, should be introduced into the equation.. It is not a colleague conversation in which an anecdote is told, it is much more serious.