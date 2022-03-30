Xokas returns to Twitch after more than a week of absence: “I’m going to change mixxda’s attitudes”

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / Coverage / Instagram / Discord

After a week missing, Xokas has returned to Twitch. In mid-March, the controversy surrounding the secondary accounts that the streamer used to insult his haters and defend himself on social networks broke out, and after a break after the controversy, the streamer has returned.

The controversial streamer announced last week, after everything was uncovered, that he would seek the necessary help to avoid falling back into these practices and announced that he would be a few days without broadcasting in which he has also remained away from all his public profiles on the different social networks .

But this Monday he reappeared after his controversy and in the announcement of his return has not wanted to hide from what happened:

“I open in 30 minutes. I open. I mean xokas, me. The real me. Not the other me, me”, in the tweet he promised to tell his reflections and explain his point of view. The message in question has been completed with several memes on the subject.

The Xokas has recognized his problems and has confirmed that he is going to seek psychological help to solve what happened and prevent something like this from happening again. He has also admitted that his problem of being obsessed with numbers and being the “number one Spanish streamer” does not help, and that is why he has said that he intends to stream less than he has been doing these months: since he knows that his obsession is your problem.

“I’m wrong. It’s obvious that I’m wrong. I’ve always thought I was prepared to be one of the strongest and one of the greatest, because I’ve always felt that I am. But the reality is that I wasn’t. I thought it was easier to wear, I thought I was used to criticism, to bad comments”, commented Xokas during his streaming back to Twitch

Xokas also asked for some empathy: “Being in my position is a pressure cooker. It’s constant movement. Everything to the extreme. It has very good parts and very bad parts. I haven’t had so much anxiety for a long time, obviously I’ve received a lot of harassment, which I don’t care about, really, because I’m still far above that kind of comment”.

ElXokas, far from avoiding the most controversial issues, has wanted to confront them head-on, including possible professional help to deal with his obsession: “I promise you I’m going to change shitty attitudes, although I’m going to keep some of them. I’ll talk to a professional to analyze them seriously and objectively”.

“I don’t intend to forget or avoid it, but I want to try to continue enjoying what I do. It’s my only goal. Everything else, better or worse done, is what it is… I know it’s difficult, but it has been one of the worst weeks of my life, with my friends and my family, thinking about everything I’ve done wrong, all the mistakes I’ve made.

In addition, ElXokas has used memes on his secondary accounts to return to streaming, which has surprised a large part of the community. “I’ve laughed at my own memes! I always laugh at everything; streamer jokes, Galician jokes, it’s my way of handling things. I have no other”, confessed Xokas to close the topic and be able to cover a more general aspect in your stream.

