Xokas returns to Twitch after ten days of absence: “I’m going to change shitty attitudes”

B.garlic the title “I’M BACK” and to the rhythm of the song La Mision (by Arma Blanca), Xokas has returned to Twitch. In mid-March, the controversy surrounding the secondary accounts that the Galician streamer used to insult his haters on social networks broke out, and after a week away from streamers and social networks… ElXokas has returned!

“I’m back, whores!”. These have been the first words of Xokas on his return to Twitch. The first hour of the broadcast has served the streamer to defend himself against all the accusations that have been made for daysas well as to explain (once again) about the tweets that the creator dedicated with false accounts.

Xokas returns to Twitch and talks about his secondary accounts

More than 100 thousand people have taken a seat to see what Xokas had to say on his return to the purple platform. When The Mission is over, Twitch has relived the voice of the Galician creator: “What’s up, guys? How are you? Welcome to another afternoon super stream. How are you? How are you?”.

How could it be otherwise, ElXokas has begun commenting on everything that happened during the previous weeks, since all his secondary Twitter accounts were discovered. “It has been a good week because it has been the only way to see my family, because of the obsession I have with Twitch and being the best. Without them I would not be here, but they are things that you forget, sometimes, “he began.

“I’m wrong. It’s obvious I’m wrong. I have always believed that I am prepared to be one of the strongest and one of the greatest, because I have always felt that I am.. But the reality is that I wasn’t. I thought it was easier to carry, I thought I was used to criticism, bad comments, “Xokas commented during his streaming back to Twitch.

Xokas also asked for some empathy: “Being in my position is a pressure cooker. It is constant movement. Everything to the extreme. It has very good parts and very bad parts. I hadn’t had so much anxiety for a long time, obviously I’ve received a lot of harassment, which I don’t care about, really, because I’m still well above those kinds of comments“.

ElXokas: “Speak to a professional to analyze them seriously and objectively”

ElXokas, far from avoiding the most controversial issues, has wanted to confront them head-on, including possible professional help to deal with his obsession: “I promise you that I am going to change shitty attitudes, although I am going to maintain some of them. Talk to a professional to analyze them seriously and objectively”.

“I do not intend to forget or avoid it, but I want to try to continue enjoying what I do, it is my only objective. Everything else, better or worse done, is what it is… I know it is difficult, but it has been one of the worst weeks of my life, with my friends and my family, thinking about everything I’ve done wrong, all the mistakes I’ve made.

Xokas laughs at himself using the memes with which they ridicule him

In addition, ElXokas has used memes on his secondary accounts to return to streaming, which has surprised a large part of the community. “I’ve laughed at my own memes! I always laugh at everything; streamer jokes, Galician jokes, it’s my way of handling things. I have no other”confessed Xokas to close the topic and be able to cover a more general aspect in his stream.