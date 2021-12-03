XPeng announces what many thought: expansion into other European markets

Recently there has been a lot of talk about XPeng, especially after the official launch of its P7 electric sedan in Norway, or after the presentation of the G9 SUV, born to be immediately suitable for all world markets. These moves had more than suggested a probable expansion into other European markets, confirmed today by the President of XPeng, Brian Gu.

The Chinese manufacturer intends to enter other northern European markets, namely in Sweden, Denmark And Holland. Curiously, for now there is no mention of the Germany, who appeared to be one of the main suspects. Launches in all of these countries are expected to take place by 2022.

During an interview with CNBC Director Gu also clarified XPeng’s long-term plans: half of XPeng’s production it will be destined outside of China. Surely the planned expansion is also necessary to stabilize XPeng’s financial situation. In the last quarter, the numbers were positive, so much so as to outperform analysts’ forecasts, but the sign for now it remains red, due to many investments made to support growth.

Also according to Gu, now his company plans a break even within two years, a time that is, after all, adequate, but not in line with past forecasts. The Covid-19 pandemic first, and then the semiconductor crisis, have moved this time horizon to 12 months.