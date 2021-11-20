Xpeng G9: global ambitions

GOOD FOURTH – The Chinese carmaker XPeng, at the Guangzhou International Automobile Exhibition presented the Xpeng G9, its fourth electric model. This is the large G9 SUV that joins the G3 medium SUV (presented in 2018), and the P7 (2019) and P5 (2021) sedans. The G9 is a very important model for the Xpeng, because it is the first model designed, from the beginning, to comply with the safety standards of the main world markets (C-NCAP and E-NCAP, as well as vehicle certification standards. EU WVTA).

SHAPES WITHOUT EXCESS – There Xpeng G9 it is an SUV with well-proportioned shapes and without excesses that would have compromised its success. The front features a thin LED line that extends to the full length and two headlights positioned at the bottom, on the sides of the bumper, inside which two Lidar units have been housed. The rear part sees the presence of two lights connected by a led strip that extends horizontally.

NEW PLATFORM – The driving assistance system of the car is very advanced Xpeng G9, which the house calls X-Pilot, now in version 4.0, and which can count on various sensors that allow partially automated driving. The G9 is engineered on the house’s new X-EEA 3.0 architecture; it is a proprietary platform that integrates hardware and software. According to Xpeng, this will allow the SUV to receive OTA (over-the-air) firmware updates in 30 minutes, using high-speed communication protocols.

ARRIVES AT THE END of 2022 – The technical specifications have not been revealed, the Xpeng it has in fact limited itself to saying that the G9 it has an 800 volt electrical system that guarantees super fast refills. Specifically, it will be possible to restore a distance of 200 km in just 5 minutes. The manufacturer is also launching ultra-fast charging stations with a power of 480 kW in China. The arrival of the G9 is expected by the end of 2022.