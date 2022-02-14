Xpeng grows in Europe and arrives in the Netherlands and Sweden

The “Chinese Tesla” Xpeng has put Europe in the crosshairs and after the landing in Norway, within the first quarter it will also reach Sweden and Holland

Together with Nio, Xpeng is one of the most interesting car manufacturers on the Chinese scene. Founded in 2014 in Guangzhou, China, and led by CEO He Xiaopeng, it is one of the few startups to have two production sites. Its business model winks at that of Tesla due to the presence of fast charging stations, as well as the various “boutiques” located around China. It sold around 98,000 cars last year, recording robust growth over the previous year and currently has a product portfolio consisting of three models: the Xpeng P5 sedan, the G3 SUV, launched in 2018, and the P7 fastback sedan, which last year it sold 60,569 units.

Growth in Europe – However, the Chinese company also wants to grow in Europe and announces, after landing in Norway, the arrival in Holland and Sweden, which will be completed in the first quarter of 2022. In short, as was to be expected, priority was given to the north Europe due to the greater development of battery cars. To consolidate its European presence and guarantee a more solid experience for its customers, the Chinese company has entered into several agreements with some partners in the area. Specifically, Xpeng will collaborate with Emil Frey Nederland for the creation of a sales and service network in the Netherlands, as well as for the distribution of the same cars.

Priority to Northern Europe – In Stockholm, Sweden, Xpeng will open its Experience Store, also signing an agreement with Bilia for the sale and distribution of its cars. The next country where Xpeng will land will be Denmark. Currently, no details have been disclosed on the models that will be exported but it can be assumed that it is the SUV G3.

