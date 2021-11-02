Xpeng P7, the Chinese electric sedan that challenges Tesla arrives in Europe

Tesla has now become the electric car brand par excellence, known worldwide for its zero-emission cars. Many car manufacturers try to attract capital on the stock exchange such as the Palo Alto company, and among these there is also the Chinese Xpeng Motors, born in 2014 in Guangzhou.

The cars of the Chinese company are currently two, the P7 sedan and the G3 SUV. The style of the first is very fine, the car has always been defined as the Chinese alternative to the Tesla Model 3, today the best-selling in Europe. As we all know, many Chinese startups are trying to establish themselves on the international market, but Xpeng Motors makes the difference, both thanks to its proprietary electric platform and to the latest generation technologies.

The vehicles produced by Xpeng at the moment, as we have said, are two and until now they were only distributed in China. G3 is a midsize SUV, with front engine and drive, with a maximum power of 197 horsepower and 300 Nm of torque and a range of 460 km, with a list price starting from 20,710 euros. P7 is the sedan with engine and rear-wheel drive, with 266 horsepower and 390 Nm of maximum torque, a range of 586 kilometers and a price list of 31,700 euros.

The number one enemy of the P7 is the American Tesla Model 3, today the Chinese electric sedan is finally ready for launch in Europe; it will arrive precisely in Norway. The G3 electric SUV is already on sale in the country, but the P7 seems to be even more ‘attractive’, like its eye-catching shapes and the latest technology. In Norway there are three versions: the P7 RWD Super Long Range (from 447,820 crowns, about 46,000 euros) is the entry level. Followed by the 4WD Performance and the Limited Edition, from around € 52,000 and € 61,000.

The car boasts the presence of the driving assistance system Xpilot 2.5 (today only in English), the House is working on the development of autonomous city driving just like the American rival Tesla. There are 17 Xpeng outlets in the country, as well as 21 service centers. After Norway, the new P7 electric sedan will also arrive in the rest of Europe.