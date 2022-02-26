xQc’s frustration in Elden Ring after a strange death

The wait for Elden Ring has been worth it. from this February 25all players have had the opportunity to start your adventures in the Midlands. So much so that we are already seeing how the new FromSoftware title is leaving us with incredible numbers. Many content creators are putting in a lot of hours, leaving us unique moments. And among them, of course, is Felix Lengyel «xQc«.

the annoying bug from Elden Ring that frustrated xQc

While Elden Ring is truly insane, it has come to our devices with some bugs more than annoying, just like those performance issues. any of these errors they have come to interrupt part of the game, thus making the fights much more difficult than they should be. And that’s what happened to xQc, who trying to escape from an enemy through his mount.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">To</span>

As we can see, xQc was escaping from an enemy and for this he decided to use his mount. However, when he was in the process of mounting her, he froze in midair. The enemy monster took the opportunity to attack him while he was in this frustrating moment.. And so, with just three hits, the creature finished off the content creator.

Although xQc kept calm at all times, there came a point where he couldn’t take it anymore and he showed his frustration to the whole world. And it is that, when he was going to recover his souls, another creature killed him. «Yes, it’s over. I’ve lost all my souls to a bug and I’m not having a good time anymore. It was like the experience of two bosses“, stated xQc.

We’ll see if xQc decides to continue his adventure in Elden Ring to try to finish it and, above all, let’s hope he doesn’t meet any other bug of this caliber.

More in our section video game.