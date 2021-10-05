XRP holders cannot join the Ripple-SEC case as defendants, a judge decides

Another twist in the ongoing battle between Ripple and the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

On Monday, October 4, US District Judge Analisa Torres ruled that holders of the XRP token cannot act as defendants in Ripple’s pending lawsuit. The decision comes after a number of XRP holders planned to present themselves as defendants, backing Ripple in its claims that the token does not violate securities laws.

Judge Torres said allowing XRP holders to join the lawsuit “would force the SEC to take enforceable action against them“, according to Law360. He added that this would also delay the case that Ripple and the token holders have been urging for a quick resolution.

However, the judge ruled that token holders can participate as “amicus curiae”, a party who is not involved in the litigation but is authorized by the court to provide advice or information. Torres said:

“The court concludes that status friends strikes a fair balance between allowing XRP holders to assert their interest in this case, and at the same time for the parties to retain control of the litigation.”

Andrew Ceresney, Ripple’s attorney, said he was pleased with the result for XRP owners who can now “share their meaningful perspectives with the court“.

In a motion to speak filed in March, XRP holders said they would lose billions if the regulator won the lawsuit. He also questioned the SEC’s stated reasons for wanting to protect investors:

“Claiming to protect investors, the SEC is seeking $ 1.3 billion in alleged ill-gotten gains from named defendants. But by claiming that XRP could constitute unregistered securities, the SEC has caused more than $ 15 billion in losses for holders of XRP. “

Related: XRP holders on Ripple’s side: They argue it’s not a security

In a September blog post, Deaton wrote that it is unfair that Ethereum has a regulatory “pass” for its Initial Coin Offering (ICO), while Ripple is being penalized. The circulation of XRP was tightly controlled by the San Francisco-based company which still holds approximately 55% of the supply under warranty.

In an interview on Oct. 4, Ethereum co-founder Joseph Lubin responded, siding with the regulator by stating that the claims against Ripple are legitimate: