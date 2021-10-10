XRP Price Prediction: What Happens After Ripple’s Rebound?

Ripple’s price (XRP / USD) rose over the weekend as investors watched the ongoing circus between Ripple Labs and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The price of XRP climbed to a multi-week high of $ 1.2290, which was about 42% above its September low.

Ripple Labs and SEC case

In December last year, the SEC filed a major lawsuit against Ripple Labs and some of its senior officials. The crux of the case is whether XRP should be classified as a security or digital currency like ETH and Bitcoin. The SEC argues that XRP is a financial security, which it should oversee.

The case has continued over the past few months. The biggest delay occurred a few months ago, when the judge overseeing the case allowed the SEC to continue its fact-finding mission. And in a letter last week, Ripple Labs accused the SEC of its practices during the case.

Specifically, it accused the SEC of failing to respond to its 30,000 RoAs filed with the agency. The SEC claims RoAs are unnecessary and that it took more than 100 hours to respond to the first 254 requests.

The price of XRP also rose after a major week in which the Stellar Foundation signed a blockchain deal with the remittance company MoneyGram. The deal will see the company offer USD Coin, a stablecoin offered by Circle. The token is created using Stellar’s technology. It means that transactions in MoneyGram may soon be happening almost in real time.

The deal between Stellar and MoneyGram is notable as Ripple Labs has a similar deal with the company. The deal was suspended when the SEC filed a lawsuit.

The price of XRP also rose at a time when other cryptocurrencies remained stable. Bitcoin has comfortably stayed above $ 50,000 while Ethereum is above $ 3,600.

XRP price prediction

The four-hour chart shows that the XRP price has been in a major uptrend for the past few weeks. Notably, the currency has formed an inverted head and shoulders pattern. And over the weekend, the coin managed to break through this model’s neckline at $ 1.1300. In price action analysis, a reversed H&S pattern is usually a bullish sign.

It also moved above the 25 and 50 day moving averages. Therefore, the coin will likely continue to rise as the bulls target the next key resistance at $ 1,300.