XRP resumes trading in Japan, Ripple-SEC battle continues

Ripple has achieved a major breakthrough in Japan – a nation where it is one of the most popular altcoins – with the e-commerce giant’s exchange Rakuten who announced that he will resume doing trading with the token XRP.

In an official statement, Rakuten Wallet said it would start trading XRP on September 8. The company “temporarily” suspended trading of XRP on Christmas Eve last year, citing liquidity problems likely related to the legal battle of the company. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) American.

The SEC says Ripple executives sold XRP as an unregistered stock, although Japanese regulators previously said the token “is not a stock” according to their calculations.

However, less than a year after Rakuten Wallet “temporarily suspended” its XRP services, the company decided that “liquidity can be secured” and that it can guarantee “stable price delivery” to its XRP customers.

The company added a warning about volatility in the cryptocurrency market and advised users to “understand the risks before using” its service.

The popularity of XRP has always been high in Japan, thanks in large part to Ripple’s partnership with the domestic banking, cryptocurrency and stock giant SBI, one of the biggest rivals in Rakuten’s cryptocurrency industry.

Recently, in June 2020, the coin ranked second to bitcoin (BTC) in a Twitter token popularity survey conducted by Line-operated Bitmax exchange. Of 1,498 respondents, 26% said BTC is their currency of choice, with 25% choosing XRP. Ethereum (ETH) came in third with 9%.

However, a number of Japanese exchanges quickly followed suit with the large international exchange group removing XRP, after the SEC began its legal fight with Ripple executives in the United States.

The Ripple-SEC legal battle continues

The legal battle between Ripple and the SEC is still ongoing. But after winning a streak of minor wins over the past few months, Ripple has suffered something of a setback. The SEC pushed for a motion to force executives to grant access to dozens of Slack messages sent by company employees.

The defendants had hoped to minimize the delivery of Slack’s messages.

But according to The law firm representing a group of XRP holders who have attempted to enter the legal battlefield, the chairman of the court told Ripple to “produce more Slack messages from a larger group of custodians.” This group includes approximately 22 employees or former employees of Ripple. Ripple has traditionally used the Slack platform for most of its internal communication.

The SEC had called for an “emergency conference” on the matter.

But Ripple could answer with a question that could hit the heart of the SEC’s decision-making process. Hogan & Hogan partner Jeremy Hogan noted that a motion filed by Ripple could force the regulator to declare its position on other major altcoins, including ETH.

At 13:57 UTC, XRP is trading at USD 1.28 and is down by less than 1% in one day, reducing its weekly earnings to less than 17%. The price went up 78% in one month.

