XRP rises in the market after a new announcement from Ripple

The token XRP of the American blockchain company Ripple has been on the move in the market since CEO Brad Garlinghouse announced that the company just carried out a December 2019 repurchase of Ripple’s Series C shares, bringing its valuation to $ 15 billion.

At 10:33 UTC, the price of XRP was up 3.8% to $ 0.63, while other major currencies also recorded similar gains.

The price of XRP

XRP 24h price chart. Source: coingecko.com

Commenting on the company’s plans for this year, Garlinghouse has tweeted that the slowdown was not “in our vocabulary”. He went on to argue that,

“Even with the headwinds of 2021, it was our best year ever, and Ripple’s financial position ($ 1B in the bank) is the strongest we’ve ever had.”

The company’s CEO also has said that RippleXa platform that allows developers and entrepreneurs to insert payments into their applications through the XRP ledger, is at “full speed” with a number of projects involving non-fungible tokens (NFTs), central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) , interoperability bridges, sidechains, and other products.

As part of the CBDC-related plans last September, the Royal Monetary Authority of Bhutan (RMA) enlisted Ripple to help create the pilot of a digital currency.

Meanwhile, despite Ripple’s bullish stance, the company’s legal woes with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) could cast a shadow over Ripple’s expansion plans. The US regulator’s case against the business centers on the accusation that its token is an unregistered security.

Additionally, the SEC sought to extend the indictment to its executives, as evidenced by the agency’s failed attempt to obtain the personal financial documents of Garlinghouse and Ripple Executive Chairman Chris Larsen.

