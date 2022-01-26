XTB promotes Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies also in 2022, will new Italian investors arrive?

The XTB platform is optimistic for cryptocurrencies in 2022, despite the deep correction that has continued since November, when bitcoin reached its new high.

And while some technical analysts speculate that this is the time to buy the “dip”, others instead call for greater caution, because BTC could also return to the 10 thousand USD from which the cryptocurrency started in 2020, generating the exciting (for some) rally last year.

XTB, which organized an online webinar with trader Marco Casario on Wednesday, believes that 2022 will lead to the entry of new Italian investors into the cryptocurrency landscape.

And this despite the high volatility we are witnessing even in this end of 2022.

“There are consistent signs that tell us that the crypto phenomenon is now a consolidated reality and on which all governments, central banks and stock exchanges are working to have real regulations by 2022”, commented Walid Koudmani , Market Analyst XTB, as reported by Askanews.

And let’s take the example of El Salvador, where President Bukele continues to buy Bitcoin in bearish phases, after declaring the cryptocurrency fiat currency in the country he governs.

It is also noted that PayPal intends to create its own crypto asset for unspecified purposes, and that the mayor of New York, Eric Leroy Adams, has asked that his salary be paid in Bitcoin.

All true, but it is objective how global investors are withdrawing the monetary masses injected into cryptocurrencies, following the announcement by the Fed to stop the accommodative monetary policy and to raise the interest rate on the cost of money. A change of strategy necessary to counteract inflation that has reached 7% in the US (the highest since 1982).