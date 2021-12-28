XX CENTURY. THE MOST BEAUTIFUL INVENTION – From December to June

In Rome, from 6 December 2021 to 29 June 2022, XX CENTURY. THE MOST BEAUTIFUL INVENTION, the review promoted by CSC Cineteca Nazionale with the support of the Ministry of Culture and in collaboration with Circuito Cinema

The Minister of Culture Dario Franceschini: an unmissable opportunity for lovers of the great classics, but above all an initiative that allows the new generations to experience the emotions of the masterpieces that have made the history of cinema on the big screen. Promoting safe viewing of films in cinemas and bringing new generations closer to the audiovisual heritage is one of our objectives. Supporting cinema is not only a cultural factor but also an important one from an economic point of view. The cinema and audiovisual industry will be one of the driving sectors of Italian economic growth in the coming years and it is right that our young people know and appreciate this art.

150 masterpieces, 30 protagonists of the history of cinema, 7 months of programming: these are some of the numbers of the XX CENTURY. LINVENTION PI BELLA, the initiative with which the CSC Cineteca Nazionale, with the support of the Ministry of Culture and in collaboration with Circuito Cinema, returns after the stop dictated by the health emergency to dialogue in first person with the general public, offering for the first time after many years an authentic journey through a century of films, and bringing to the attention of the audience, even younger ones, titles and names to finally see or review on the big screen.

From 6 December 2021 to 29 June 2022, the appointment every Monday and Tuesday, and Sunday morning, at the Quattro Fontane cinema in Rome: curated by Cesare Petrillo (among the most authoritative connoisseurs, not only in Italy, of classic cinema, and founder with Vieri Razzini of Teodora Film), XX CENTURY. THE MOST BEAUTIFUL VENTION is divided into 30 weeks, each dedicated to an artist, directors, performers, screenwriters of which five of the most representative titles can be seen.

A review, 20th century. The most beautiful invention, strongly desired by Marta Donzelli, President of the Centro Sperimentale di Cinematografia Foundation: Going to the cinema is a pleasure that has recently been taken away from us and that we have finally begun to rediscover. Going to the cinema means to laugh, cry, hope, rejoice, be scared, get excited with others in the darkness of the room. It means looking at and feeling reality in ever new ways, discovering a plurality of possible worlds, dreaming, traveling in time and space, forgetting who we are for a while to immerse yourself in another universe.

XX CENTURY. THE MOST BEAUTIFUL INVENTION a journey through the history of cinema that aims to remind us or make us discover how unique and memorable the experience of seeing a film on the big screen is, in the belief that the most effective way to bring the public closer to cinemas is to give them the opportunity to see some great movies. We asked Cesare Petrillo, who has dedicated a whole life to his passion for cinema, to choose 150, with a single rule: to include only films he was absolutely in love with. And love, you know, is contagious.

Finding yourself choosing 150 films for public programming of the Cineteca Nazionale tells the curator Cesare Petrillo a bit like when children are told the tale of the genius of the lamp that allows three wishes to come true. Suddenly the desires become too many and it is difficult to decide. 150 titles from the past that return to the big screen are many and yet in putting them together in an organic way they become few, so much is the extraordinary and unknown richness of cinema.

XX CENTURY. The most beautiful invention is a way to bring the general public and above all the new generations closer to that cinema of the past that has been neglected for too long in a capital like Rome. Everyone thinks they know Kubrick or Truffaut but how many have had the opportunity to see A Clockwork Orange or The Man Who Loved Women on the big screen? And how many have ever seen such pivotal films as Nothing Serious or The Best Years of Our Lives?

Here then is that the Cineteca felt the need to support artists of equal value but inexplicably disappeared in that abyss of oblivion which is one of the worst evils of our time in addition to famous films and artists.

So in addition to reviewing (or discovering for the first time) some masterpieces by Billy Wilder, Robert Altman, Luis Buuel, Ingmar Bergman, Ernst Lubitsch, Martin Scorsese, we will learn about new faces such as Carole Lombard, Tom Courtenay, Myrna Loy, Barbara Stanwyck , Tyrone Power, Alain Delon and Jean-Paul Belmondo in the films of Jean-Pierre Melville and Silvana Mangano, who died too soon and unjustly less famous than other Italian divas. Among the Italians, three other dutiful homages: Suso Cecchi d’Amico, first and for a long time the only screenwriter in our panorama and two great directors a little neglected, Valerio Zurlini and, on the centenary of his birth, Mauro Bolognini.

The launch, Monday 6 December, in the name of ROBERT ALTMAN, with among others one of the rarest titles of the entire review, Nashville, an authentic cornerstone of the cinema of the 70s. And then The long goodbye, California Poker, MASH, The Compari. All, and also applies to the programs that will follow, presented in 35mm copies or in DCP, and strictly in the original version with Italian subtitles.

In the weeks to come it will then be time (just to mention the homages until January 23) by JACK NICHOLSON (with Five Easy Pieces and The King of the Gardens by Bob Rafelson, The Shining by Stanley Kubrick, The Last Corv by Hal Ashby and Roman Polanski’s Chinatown), FRANOIS TRUFFAUT (The 400 Hits, Jules and Jim, My Drug Is Julie, Adele H. A Love Story, The Man Who Loved Women), BARBARA STANWYCK (Billy Wilder’s Flame of Sin, Baby Face by Alfred E. Green, Lady Eva by Preston Sturges, Terror Runs on the Edge by Anatole Litvak, Remember That Night by Mitchell Leisen), ERNST LUBITSCH (Competent Tip, Lallegro Lieutenant, Ninotchka, Match four, Write me mail) , CAROLE LOMBARD (Howard Hawks’ Twentieth Century, Gregory La Cava’s Unparalleled Godfrey, William A. Wellman’s Nothing Seriously, Ernst Lubitsch’s We Want to Live!, Mitchell Leisen’s Swing High, Swing Low) and VALERIO ZURLINI (Violent Summer, La girl with a suitcase, The soldiers, Sed to his right, The first quiet night, The desert of the Tartars).

only for a game of joints and coincidences that the welcome to this new initiative coincides with a work called The long goodbye explains Alberto Anile, Conservator of the National Film Archive, reinvention of one of Chandler’s best novels in the crumpled and open style of the 70s. But in that title one could read the slow detachment from film, and from a way of making cinema (of dreaming of alternative worlds, of criticizing contemporary ones) that is becoming more and more fascinating every year, now almost mythological.

Playing with the title of another film, this time by Hawks, this mega review is actually called XX CENTURY, and cinema plays the role of the most beautiful invention. With the change of century and millennium, the masterpieces collected here can be viewed with tenderness and dismay at the same time: Carole Lombard who takes nothing seriously, Jack Nicholson who gets his nose cut off by Polanski, Truffaut who reinvents himself in Antoine Doinel, Altman’s toy soldiers who play jokes in Korea, the taste of salt and bombs of the first Zurlini, the lightning glances of Stanwyck, the aplomb of Cary Grant, the antics of the Marx. Will cinema ever know how to return to so much creativity, to such luminous joy?

It is not a traditionalist discourse, because today’s cinema continues to feed on the great examples of yesterday and before, there is always an ancient fragment in every new beauty, whether it is by Tarantino or Sorrentino, Carax or Koreeda. Here the gems are the original ones, presented in the best versions, and always in the original language, to understand how the great cinema of the past was born, where the present one was born and where the future one could be born from.

Lovingly curated by Cesare Petrillo (the half with Vieri Razzini of that award-winning company that brought avalanches of good cinema first to Raitre and then to DVD shelves), the twentieth century is the first major initiative of the Cineteca Nazionale after the arrival of the pandemic. Let’s go back to the great classics and to the cinema in the hall, in a historical setting like that of the Quattro Fontane, the ancient theater that still resounds with the lines of Tot & Magnani, alternating more famous titles with rare rarities, black and white and color, classic and transgressive works , old Europe and the myth of America. With a warning: the program that we announced only at the beginning, if you enjoy it, we will feed your cinematic dreams until next summer.