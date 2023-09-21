XX Cheese Festival starts in Zuheros

The Villa de Zuheros Cheese Festival is celebrated in its 20th edition until 24 September. The small town of Subética Córdoba is ready to offer visitors even more 40 different types of thingsThese are all handmade and coming from almost all over Spain.

Goat and sheep cheese, fresh semi-ripe cheese, pressed pasta, made with cow’s milk and many dishes and ways of making products, which in many cases represent the ways of living and living in a region, its livestock and towns. Do more villages. In various natural places from where the majority come. Like previous editions, there will be no shortage of cheese Main designations of origin Of cheese in Europe. Swiss Emmental, Dutch Gouda, Italian Parmesan or Italian Provolone, among others.

Representative of Economic Development, Promotion and Employment of the Provincial Council of Córdoba, felix romerohighlights that “this fair, which is held in a spectacular location and is a model of agri-food showcase, with which all our products and economic development are based, is relied upon year after year. It’s a privilege to do.” The entire area is given importance. A province”.

The chairman of IPRODECO, the provincial economic development institute, also said that “It causes synergy in other sectors like tourism, as many tourists come to the city during festival days. Almost the same number of tourists is expected this year. ” 12,000 people.

Romero emphasizes that “every year, this fair tries to represent the rich cheese heritage that exists in our country, representing different denominations of origin, such as Cabrales, Manchego, Tetilla, Arzua, Picón, Torta del Casar, Brings together La Serena, Mahone and many others who are gaining a prominent position”.

manager of Balanchares,Juan de Dios Serrano, It is pointed out that the Zuheros Cheese Festival is an integrated event in the gastronomic and tourist offer of Córdoba, with an emphasis on maintaining the initial objective of spreading the culture of artisan cheese and promoting its consumption as an exclusive product.

Serrano emphasizes that “it is expected, once again, to exceed the expectations of visitors, who will be able to taste each cheese participating directly from the producers, buy them at the best price and get all the information. Will be able to.”

Mayor of Zuheros, Juan Manuel Poyato, It is emphasized that the Villa de Zuheros Cheese Festival “is an international benchmark, one of the most important fairs in its sector, and a true showcase that places Zuheros in the agri-food and tourism landscape.”

Like every year, the organization will have a bus service that will bring visitors to and from various parking areas.