XXI Century Vampires (2/3)

Jose Maria Leiva Leiva

“Its roots are lost in the dawn of time, with legends of ghouls and life-force devouring specters ravaging Europe… the vampire has never ceased to be present in horror films. “Dracula” is just the tip of the iceberg: vampires, bloodsuckers and princes of darkness of all kinds have populated the cinema for more than a century. John Tones. . In my case, I wanted to select the best-known titles of this century, that is, from the year 2000 to 2022. Let’s see this second installment, where I do not leave out animation tapes.

“Byzantium”, is a 2012 Irish fantasy horror film directed by Neil Jordan, who returns to the vampire universe after the success of his adaptation of the Anne Rice novel “Interview with the Vampire” (1994). Byzantium, tells the story of Clara (Gemma Arterton) and Eleanor Webb (Saoirse Ronan) two vampire women, in fact, mother and daughter who arrive in a small town on the Irish coast, always fleeing from other vampires who intend to kill them for the Clara’s sin in having become pregnant. Finding herself without money and without shelter, Clara begins to work as a prostitute, thus meeting a shy and lonely man named Noel, who, touched by the precarious situation of women, offers them refuge in his dilapidated hotel, called Byzantium, inherited from her late mother, which Clara turns into a thriving brothel.

Meanwhile, Eleanor, who feeds on the blood of octogenarians, meets Frank (Caleb Landry Jones) in a restaurant, a kindred spirit to whom she will end up telling him the truth of her life. And the past the women have been running from for so long finally catches up with them, with surprising consequences.

“Hotel Transylvania”, is a 2012 3D computer-animated film directed by Genndy Tartakovsky (creator of “Samurai Jack” and “Dexter’s Laboratory”), featuring the voices of Adam Sandler (Dracula, owner of Hotel Transylvania and overprotective father of Mavis), Andy Samberg (Jonathan, a 21-year-old human, posing as Frankenstein’s monster’s cousin, who ends up falling in love with Mavis), Selena Gomez (Mavis, 118-year-old teenage daughter of Dracula), Kevin James (The Frankenstein’s monster, “Frank”, Eunice’s husband), Fran Drescher (Eunice, Frankenstein’s wife), Steve Buscemi (Wayne, werewolf, Wanda’s husband), Molly Shannon (Wanda, werewolf, Wayne’s pregnant wife), David Spade (Griffin, the invisible man), and Cee Lo Green (Murray, the mummy).

“Since her birth, Mavis has lived in the luxurious Hotel Transylvania, which was created to protect monsters from the threat of humans. When Mavis is about to reach the age of majority (118 years old), her father, Count Dracula, prepares a party for her, attended by the best friends of the family: from Frankenstein to the Invisible Man or the Mummy; but also attending the celebration is a man (Jonathan/Johnny) who falls in love with Mavis.” (FILMAFFINITY). A delicious choreography full of endearing monsters, at the service of pure fun.

The success of the film led to the making of three sequels: “Hotel Transylvania 2” (2015). Now the hotel is open to human guests. Mavis and Johnny have married and have a young son named Dennis, whose lack of vampire abilities worries his grandfather Dracula. Included here is the voice of Mel Brooks as Vlad, Dracula’s father, Mavis’s grandfather, and now Dennis’s great-grandfather.

“Hotel Transylvania 3: Monsters on Vacation” (2018). This time Mavis surprises her father with a surprise trip on a luxury cruise ship called Legacy, for monsters, so Dracula will have to take a vacation from his work at the Hotel. Unable to resist the temptation to go, the group of friends made up of the mummy, the werewolf, the gelatinous green Blobby (Jonny Solomon), and others, will join this boat adventure, where Drac will meet Ericka Van Helsing. (voiced by Kathryn Hahn), a human captain of the Legacy, to whom he proposes.

“Hotel Transylvania: Transformania” (2022), directed this time by Jennifer Kluska and Derek Drymon. We find ourselves with a completely new adventure in which Drac will face one of the most terrifying situations experienced so far. When Van Helsing’s mysterious invention, the “Monstrifier Ray,” spirals out of control, Drac and his monstrous friends are transformed into humans, and Johnny becomes a monster!

“Dracula, the untold story”, directed by Gary Shore in 2014. “The origins of the myth are revealed in this film set in the years of the reign of Vlad Tepes, Prince of Romania (Luke Evans), who inspired the legend for his peculiar methods of causing fear among its population and its enemies. A mixture of mythology and history to collect how the bloodthirsty emperor became the first vampire in history. One of the most terrible and sadistic characters in Europe who inspired the classic literary work of Bram Stoker mixing supernatural terror, legends and touches of love, to completely captivate.