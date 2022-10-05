XXL bomb or wet firecracker for this international?

Announced on the Inter Miami side during the next summer transfer window, Lionel Messi still refuses to extend his contract on the banks of the Seine. And recently, a new rumor has set the world of football on fire. According to an Argentinian journalist, La Pulga are set to return to Barcelona on July 1, 2023.

© Paris Saint-Germain official website

One tweet… and the planet is set ablaze. Refusing to extend his contract at Paris Saint-Germain which ends next year, Lionel Messi attracts the greed of several major world teams. Announced on the side of Inter Miami in MLS, a club chaired by David Beckham, a new rumor has just created an earthquake in the world of football media. According to information from an Argentine journalist named Véronica Brunati, La Pulga should return to FC Barcelona during the next summer transfer window.. More precisely from July 1, 2023. A tweet that caused a surge of joy on social networks. However, this latest rumor was quickly denied by the player’s close entourage. According to information provided by Fabrizio Romano, the Argentina international will make his decision regarding his future in 2023, after the World Cup. The management of FC Barcelona is indeed discussing internally to bring back the number 10 of Albicelestebut no formal decision has been made on either side. As for Paris Saint-Germain, the Qatari leaders are continuing their plan and should return to the charge in the coming months to extend the Argentinian’s lease for several more years. For the moment, Leo Messi maintains the vagueness about his future and prefers to focus on the next deadlines that await him, both in club and with his national team. This therefore involves moving his family to Portugal to face the Benfica Lisbon of his former teammate Julian Draxler.

A new face

This season, Lionel Messi seems transformed. He seems to have finally found his rhythm and finds pleasure in the field. This is felt strongly, unfortunately for the opponents of PSG. For the moment, the Argentinian dominates the ranking of Ligue 1 smugglers with 7 offerings and ranks among the ten best scorers in the championship (7th with 5 achievements). A form that earned him a first nomination for the UNFP trophy for the best player of the month in August. A distinction won by his teammate Neymar Jr, author of an exceptional start to the season.