XXL neckline and cowboy hat, she caused a sensation at the Ralph Lauren party

With the days of heavenly honeymoons and honeymoons now over, the newlywed couple Jennifer Lopez – Ben Affleck still seems so smitten and passionate. Indeed, after a whole summer of scouring France and Italy, the young lovebirds are back in the city of Los Angeles and have resumed their daily routine. And if this return to basics is synonymous with work for JLo with the release of a new film, it is also evocative of canon looks captured by the paparazzi or on the red carpet. This is also the case with the last outfit of the 53-year-old actress and singer who caused a sensation at the Ralph Lauren evening this Thursday, October 13, 2022 on the arm of Ben Affleck.

Jennifer Lopez: she dares the low-cut dress and cowboy hat combo at the Ralph Lauren party

On the occasion of this great Ralph Lauren fashion evening where many stars gathered, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck also answered the call and appeared more in love than ever. Always sexy, JLo made an impression with her ultra-edgy look. Indeed, the young bride dared a fashion combo that was surprising to say the least: an evening dress with a deep neckline associated with a cowboy hat. Something to turn heads, even on the arm of her loving husband.

Jennifer Lopez: more in love than ever on the arm of her new husband

And if the look of Jennifer Lopez caused a sensation during this evening Ralph Lauren and flattered her dream plastic to perfection, it is also the mad love between her new husband and her who caught the attention this last October 13th. With gestures and looks full of love, the couple lit up with their presence and their ultra-chic style.