Y2K: the fashion that returns

The Y2K aesthetic bursts into force this 2022. The young people of generation Z (born between 2004-2010) are responsible for the return, 20 years later, of those clothing items and accessories that triumphed in the 2000s. The nostalgia for the fashion of those years, added to the rise of TikTok and its viral videos, has made pieces such as microshorts or zigzag headbands to be seen again on the street by celebrities such as Bella Hadid, Dua Lipa or Rosalía.

The Y2K movement, which stands for Year 2000, emerged a couple of seasons ago when models and influencers referents of generation Z, also known as zillennials began to recover garments that generated controversy in the early years of the current millennium, such as the Juicy Couture velvet tracksuit worn non-stop by Paris Hilton –her close friend Kim Kardashian launched her own Skims collection in 2020– or the jeans from low cut worn by artists like Christina Aguilera.



Dua Lipa with the garment similar to the one worn by Mariah Carey in 2000 Instagram

Twenty years later, this garment is one of Bella Hadid’s favorites, who opts for a much looser design and a relaxed silhouette that exposes her abdomen. These pants have as many fans as detractors, just like the microshorts, the mini design that Rosalía has worn again this summer. The artist appears in the video clip of the catchy song despise with this complicated piece that looks unbuttoned, to give a more informal touch to your look beachy The shorts that left very little to the imagination were one of Britney Spears’s favorite clothing items, whose outfits have inspired the Catalan on more than one occasion. In Baghdad Rosalía wore a red jumpsuit like Britney’s in Oops I did it again … and for his successful tour mommy has recovered the schoolgirl aesthetic with which Spears conquered half the world.

The butterfly-shaped top made fashionable by Mariah Carey should also be added to this list of pieces that are back. Emanuel Ungaro signed this asymmetric design that Dua Lipa would wear more than 20 years later, who has been seen wearing dresses, tops and bikinis with this insect on several occasions.

Chiara Ferragni wears a basic tank top imitating the one Jennifer Aniston wore almost two decades ago Instagram

Another piece that is beginning to gain prominence in the looks of style prescribers is the tank top, the basic strappy top worn by Jennifer Aniston and Sarah Jessica Parker in the 2000s, for both casual and red carpet looks. Chiara Ferragni wears it in short format and with shorts.





