Y2K what is this trend?

Trends come and go. And it’s even more true when it comes to fashion!

What is Y2K Fashion?

It has not escaped you that, for several seasons, the 2000s are making a resounding comeback… and the trend has a name: the Y2K movement ! Y2K for “year 2 K” (for “year 2000” that is “year 2000” in French). A movement that echoes the return of trends, currents, popular fashions or related to the period from the end of the 1990s to the 2000s. This concerns the cultural world as well as that of fashion, lifestyle, beauty… The emblems of the Y2K movement? The hits of the ‘princess of pop’ Britney Spears, the atypical and slightly flashy looks of Paris Hilton (era ‘The Simple Life’)!

Y2K: fashion trends to steal from the 2000s

And if the look of the rich heiress was far from unanimous in the 2000s, twenty years later, her look is coming back more than ever in force. The proof ? It stands out on the catwalks of the spring-summer 2022 fashion shows at Missoni, Blumarine, Miu Miu, Coperni, Balmain…

Ready to succumb? The most stylish girls have already started the movement like Bella and Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Emily Ratajkowski… We follow in their footsteps by adopting the flagship pieces of the Y2K trend ! From the ‘easiest’ to adopt – the true must-have low-rise jeans of the season -, to the most daring – the thong protruding from the jeans – we happily dip into the wardrobe of the 2000s: low-rise pants, tight cropped tops, tops butterfly and lingerie style, XXL belt, peach skin tracksuits… fill up on inspiration in our slideshow!