Yacht Flying Fox sailed from the port leaving a blanket of silence

Just as it came, it left: silently and leaving an unsolved mystery. It is the luxurious yacht Flying Fox, which after a month in Puerto Don Diego, in Santo Domingo, sailed to an unknown destinationleaving in doubt who its occupants are and the reason for having anchored in the Dominican Republic, in addition to an investigation by the Public Ministry about three weeks ago for alleged illicit arms trafficking.

This Friday around noon, some of the port staff informed reporters from this medium that the Flying Fox had left around 10:00 in the morning and that they did not know where.

The Public Ministryhe limited himself to confirming the ship’s departure. The boat is linked to the Russian tycoon Dmitry Kamenshchik, who in his country owns the Domodedovo airport in Moscow, according to Forbes magazine.

Flying Fox is one of the largest yachts in the world and can receive a total of 25 people in its facilities.

The yacht was searched on March 25

On March 25, agents from the United States Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and other Dominican agencies such as the General Directorate of Customs (DGA) They made a visit to the ship without revealing what happened inside.

However, a week later, on April 1, the yacht was seized by several agents from the Public Ministry, Customs, military forces and part of the HSI. All this as part of your research “on alleged money laundering and arms trafficking”.

At that time, the MP said that the United States “has an investigation open against several targets dedicated to money laundering on an international scale.” During the time it lasted in Puerto Don Diego, the yacht generated controversy and interest about who its occupants are, its characteristics, and what the authorities found in the investigations carried out.

The Flying Fox measures 136 meters in lengthhas eleven cabins, a heliport, a pool of 12 metersa two-story spa and 400 square metersa cinema and a professional diving center, among other facilities.

The Imperial Yachts company rents the boat for a minimum fee of 3.5 million dollars per week, according to information on the website of this concessionaire. Other details of the yacht

It has a captivating design, with ample space It has a spectacular design, the voluminous space that includes marine terraces, aft pool, platforms. In addition, it is contemplated with two “twin heliports”, a spa area, a cinema with seats, among other spaces.