Yacht linked to a Russian oligarch is investigated in Santo Domingo by US agents

Agents from the United States Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) office visited a luxury yacht linked to a Russian oligarch, which is anchored in the port of Santo Domingo on Friday.

On his inspection visit, the US agents were accompanied by officers of various Dominican organizations, according to videos broadcast by local media.

The investigated ship, named “Flying Fox”is one of the most luxurious pleasure yachts in the world and belongs to Russian businessman Dmitry Kamenshchik, owner of Moscow’s Domodedovo airport, according to Forbes magazine.

A source from a Dominican security agency confirmed to Efe that the investigation of the yacht took place, which has been anchored in the terminal Don Diego from the port of Santo Domingo since last Mondayafter passing through the tourist city of La Romana, in the east of the country.

Throughout this week, agents from intelligence agencies in the Dominican Republic have been guarding the area surrounding the port of the capital and on several occasions have tried to hinder the work of the press when trying to take pictures of the ship.

The “Flying Fox” measures 136 meters in length, has eleven cabins, a heliport, a 12-meter swimming pool, a two-story spa and 400 square meters, a cinema and a professional diving center, among other facilities.

The company Imperial Yachts rents the boat for a minimum fee of 3.5 million dollars per week, according to information on the website of this concessionaire.

Following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the United States approved various sanctions that would affect businessmen close to President Vladimir Putin, many of them owners of luxury boats.