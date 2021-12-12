Yacht, the ranking of the best manufacturers: domination of Italy

L’Italy excels in the ranking of best yacht builders to the world drawn up every year by Boat International, the most prestigious international magazine in the sector published by Boat International Media, a luxury lifestyle publishing house based in Wimbledon, London.

In the first two places of the special ranking reserved for the best yacht builders of 2021 there are as many Italian shipyards: in the lead we find Azimut Benetti, followed by Saint Lawrence. The third position is occupied by Ocean Alexander, a Taiwanese-American shipyard, followed by the Dutch from Feadship and the Germans from Lurssen.

Scrolling the ranking from top to bottom, we still find many Italy: in fact, in sixth place there is Overmarine which improves by two positions compared to the previous year, while in eighth place there is The Italian Sea Group, capable of gaining a position within a year. Furthermore, The Italian Sea Group is also the Italian manufacturer with the largest average length of yachts in orderbook, equal to 6.31 meters.

In tenth place in the prestigious international ranking we find Baglietto, while Shipyard of the Marche occupies the twelfth position. Fifteenth place, finally, for Palumbo, builder with construction sites in Ancona and Naples, the latter included in the ranking of the most searched Italian cities on Google in 2021.

A great result for Italy, which occupies seven of the first seventeen places in the ranking with almost all the Italian shipyards having risen in position compared to the previous year’s survey. Azimut Benetti, the first in the ranking, boasts 128 new projects in the pipeline, for a total of 4,601 meters in length. Sanlorenzo, on the other hand, has 117 new projects for a total of 4,159 meters in length.

In addition to being one of the favorite destinations for super yacht owners, Italy is confirmed at the top in the production of luxury boats: it is no coincidence that the popular Mixed Martial Arts fighter Conor McGregor purchased a Lamborghini Made in Italy yacht worth around 3 million euros: it is the Tecnomar For Lamborghini 63 equipped with two 2028 HP MAN V12 engines, thanks to which it is able to reach a speed of 60 knots.

The best yacht manufacturers in the world

# 1 Azimut Benetti – Italy

# 2 Sanlorenzo – Italy

# 3 Ocean Alexander – Taiwan / USA

# 4 Feadship – Holland

# 5 Lurssen – Germany

# 6 Overmarine – Italy

# 8 The Italian Sea Group – Italy

# 10 Baglietto – Italy

# 12 Construction site of the Marche – Italy

# 15 Palumbo – Italy