Yadier Molina will be the new manager of Navegantes del Magallanes in Venezuela

St. Louis Cardinals veteran catcher Yadier Molina was announced as the new manager of Venezuelan Professional Baseball League (LVBP) champions Navegantes del Magallanes.

This announcement was made through the social networks of the Venezuelan ball monarchs, who welcomed “Yadi” to the club.

“Welcome aboard Yadier Molina! Manager of the 2022-2023 season, let’s go for the bi-championship! ”, read part of the message.

For Molina it would be the first experience as a foreman at that level of baseball, but the player was emotional during his presentation to the team.

“Thank you for the opportunity! Great honor to be in Venezuela! ”, The Puerto Rican later wrote in a publication made on his Instagram account.

Retirement

Molina is currently preparing for his 19th season in the Major Leagues, all defending the colors of the Cardinals, the last one he will play as a baseball player.

And it is that Yadi himself announced that this campaign will mark the end of his career, after signing a one-year contract, valued at 10 million dollars, in 2021.

“It is very difficult to stay active in this sport at a high level. It costs you when you are 39 years old. I try to do my best. I am sure that I will be able to close next year strong and bring the trophy to St. Louis this year and next year.” he said that day.

numbers

The Puerto Rican had an excellent career that will probably be validated with a membership to the Baseball Hall of Fame, standing out for his defensive prowess, winning 9 gold gloves and 4 platinum gloves, with the latter award being given to the best defender in baseball. their respective leagues, regardless of their position on the pitch.

In his role as a hitter, he has accumulated 2,112 hits, an average of .280, 171 home runs and 998 RBIs, in addition to winning a Silver Slugger in 2013 for his offensive performance.