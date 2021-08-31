Yael Man, heroine of the Mossad, leaves

by Nathan Greppi

Yael Man, a Mossad agent honored as her country’s heroine for her contribution to the fight against terrorism, passed away on Sunday 29 August at the age of 85. In particular, in 1973 he played a key role in an operation that led, through a raid in Lebanon, to the elimination of over 100 PLO terrorists, including 3 of their high-ranking leaders.

According to the newspaper Israel Hayom, Man was born in Canada in 1936, and emigrated to Israel in 1968. In 1971 she was recruited by the Mossad, where she served 15 years of service. In 1973 she was undercover in Lebanon, posing as an English screenwriter. It was on that occasion that he would provide the Israeli army with the information necessary to smuggle several soldiers into the country by sea who, between the evening of 9 and the morning of April 10, killed three PLO leaders and many of their own. affiliates in the Lebanese cities of Beirut and Sidon. Those facts became known as the Operation Spring of Youth, and became so famous that they were represented in the film Munich from Steven Spielberg.

At the end of the operation, the Man waited several days before returning to Israel, in order not to compromise her coverage and that of the other agents involved. Returning to her homeland, she was welcomed as a heroine, and shortly thereafter she married her Hebrew teacher.

Loading... Advertisements

The former Israeli prime minister Ehud Barak, who at the time of the operation was head of the Sayeret Matkal special army unit, called Yael Man “a living example of courage, self-control and professionalism. It was she who carried out the intelligence activities for Operation Youth Spring, in order to eliminate the terrorist leaders in Beirut. She was there when we were approaching, to make sure they (the terrorists, ed.) Were in their apartments, and she stayed in the area being careful not to leave any traces. Unbounded courage. Blessed be his memory. “

(Photo: Israel HaYom)