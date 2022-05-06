Entertainment

Yahaira Plasencia: Pancho Rodríguez assures that for a woman he cannot return to Peru: We have evidence, video

“All this has been the fault of a woman,” said Pancho Rodríguez, commenting on the reasons that would prevent his prompt return to Peru amid accusations of alleged irregularities with the Chilean in his case before migrations after attending a party yahaira plasencia in the midst of a pandemic. The former reality boy appeared on the program love and fire and assured that a powerful man would want to keep him out and would have pulled his strings to achieve it, but he categorically denied that it was Jefferson Farfanrevealing that he would have evidence.

