Yahaira Plasencia: Pancho Rodríguez assures that for a woman he cannot return to Peru: We have evidence, video

“All this has been the fault of a woman,” said Pancho Rodríguez, commenting on the reasons that would prevent his prompt return to Peru amid accusations of alleged irregularities with the Chilean in his case before migrations after attending a party yahaira plasencia in the midst of a pandemic. The former reality boy appeared on the program love and fire and assured that a powerful man would want to keep him out and would have pulled his strings to achieve it, but he categorically denied that it was Jefferson Farfanrevealing that he would have evidence.

“They told me, from the beginning, that behind what had happened to me there was a man with a lot of political influence, who hated me for a situation. I had not believed things, but then I started to think and collect the chips I was dating a girl last year, and they told me to be careful,” the former member of This is war.

With a contorted face and without understanding what would have gone through the head of the person who is trying to keep him out of Peru, he showed that everything was due to a skirt problem by one of the women who was linked to the pandemic? Will it be Yahaira Plasencia? This was what he told her.

“They told me to be careful because she is dating a politician, I found out and confronted her. This person was offended, we fought for about two weeks and then time passes and that’s when all the chips begin to fit,” he said. Pancho Rodriguez before the cameras of love and fire from Chile.

What did Yahaira Plasencia have to do with Pancho’s impediment to enter Peru?

The reality boy Pancho Rodríguez said that Migrations imposed a sanction that prevents him from being in our country for 5 years. It should be noted that the ex-boyfriend of Tepha Loza He appealed said decision, but it is still pending to be resolved. At first it was confirmed that the reason why the Chilean could not return to Peru was due to his attendance at the party of yahaira plasencia in pandemic.

“In Migrations, an ‘appeal remedy’ is still pending, regarding an administrative infraction, but not a crime, consisting of mandatory departure from the country for five years, which was imposed on me due to a media incident in which I got involved a while back. I remain deeply regretful,” he posted.’Panchito R’ on your official account Instagram after returning to his native Chile.

Yahaira Plasencia congratulates Pancho Rodríguez for having a new love

After starring in more than a beautiful friendship, but now each one is on a different path in love and in everything. For this reason, Yahaira Plasencia was no stranger to the new sentimental situation of Pancho Rodríguez, who was seen very affectionately with an attractive blonde on social networks. The sauce boat did not hesitate to congratulate the Chilean for this new stage in her life.

“I wish all the best to Panchito, I think he is an incredible person. He deserves all the best in the world, ”said the salsa singer, celebrating that the Chilean opened his heart to a new love in her native Chile. Meanwhile, she did not rule out or ensure whether or not they maintain communication.

Wouldn’t Pancho Rodríguez return to Peru because of a black hand?

Pancho Rodríguez is still waiting for the Migrations resolution, after the appeal presented by his lawyer, a few months ago. However, the now ex-reality boy could not return to our country because of a supposed black hand that prevents him from doing so. Will it be true?

On April 13, lawyer Brigham Young, in statements to El Popular, revealed that in the following days the decision of the National Superintendence of Migration would be known. However, after 16 days, he has no answer.

Pancho on whether Yahaira would have to do with her not being able to return to Peru: “I can’t rule out”

The Chilean Pancho Rodríguez hinted that Yahaira Plasencia would be involved in his expulsion from Peru, assuring that his name is not ruled out of the list of possible partners of a former congressman. In addition, who he did completely rule out was Jefferson Farfán, whom he said he did not know, but according to his evidence, he had nothing to do with his impediment to enter the country.

“Let’s make this shorter, and less difficult, aren’t we talking about Yahaira then? Do we cut Yahaira out of the possibilities or do we leave her out, do we cut Yahaira out of this unnamed character or do we cut her out of the possibilities?” , questioned Rodrigo Gonzalezto which the former reality boy replied: “I’m not going to give you a name, because of my issue. The only thing I ask of you is that you want to give a name, for you it’s super easy, it’s a matter of investigating and going to go down in history.”