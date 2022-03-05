What a chili! Yahaira Tubak had the opportunity to interpret some melodies in a private concert he gave for Will Smith during his visit to Antigua Guatemala. A moment that gave us goosebumps!

Since the arrival of the actor in our country, it has caused a stir and several people have had the opportunity to share with him during their visits.

Yahaira Tubac gave a concert for Will Smith during his visit to Antigua Guatemala

In her social networks, the talented Guatemalan shared a fragment of her experience with the actor, in her publication it reads: «Very happy to have met Will Smith here in Guatemala and to have played for him!! Nice experience! My favorite movie: The Pursuit of Happyness.

Located in one of the cabins of Finca San Cayetano, Will sits with his team watching Yahaira, while she plays various melodies with her piano for the famous actor and producer. At the end, Smith applauds the chapina’s talent. Both shared a pleasant moment and took pictures.

Look at moment in which Will applauds the talent of Yahaira Tubac:

Will Smith’s visit to Guatemala

Since last February 28, the 2022 Oscar-nominated actor has been in our country to film a documentary, for which he has visited Antigua Guatemala where he has participated in the production of sawdust rugs and tasted Guatemalan coffee.

