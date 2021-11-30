Yahya Abdul-Mateen II makes a new deal with Netflix to produce films
badtasteit : #Furiosa: #TomBurke instead of #YahyaAbdulMateenII in #MadMax: Fury Road prequel – Screenweek : #TomBurke replaces #YahyaAbdulMateenII in #Furiosa, the spin-off directed, co-written and produced by… – dearborn_75 : RT @MoviesAsbury: It will be #TomBurke, and no longer #YahyaAbdulMateenII, to join Anya Taylor-Joy in the cast of #Furiosa, an expected spin-off of M… – MoviesAsbury : It will be #TomBurke, and no longer #YahyaAbdulMateenII, to join Anya Taylor-Joy in the cast of #Furiosa, an expected spin-of… – moviestruckers : Furiosa: #YahyaAbdulMateenII leaves #MadMax prequel –
Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom: Dolph Lundgren praises the work of James Wan
… Amber Heard, who will return as Mera, Dolph Lundgren who will once again be King Nereus, Mera’s father, and again Yahya Abdul – Mateen II as Black Manta, which we saw …
Yahya Abdul – Mateen II leaves Mad Max: Furiosa, Tom Burke in his place
Even before going into production, the cast of Mad Max: Furiosa has lost Yahya Abdul – Mateen II, one of its brightest stars … but Warner Bros has already found the replacement. SuperHeroHype tonight reported that the star Yahya Abdul – Mateen II had to …
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II makes a new deal with Netflix to produce films
Actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II has founded a new production company and struck a deal with Netflix to produce unreleased films. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, soon in the cast of Matrix Resurrecti …
New actor announced in “Mad Max: Fury Road” spinoff
In Furiosa, an awaited spin-off of Mad Max: Fury Road, the presence of actor Tom Burke has been announced in place of Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, forced to step back due to a series of concom …
