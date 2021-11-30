News

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II makes a new deal with Netflix to produce films

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II makes a new deal with Netflix to produce films (On Tuesday 30 November 2021) The actor Yahya AbdulMateen II founded a new production house and formed a agreement with Netflix for to produce movie unpublished. Yahya AbdulMateen II, soon in the cast of Matrix Resurrections, has made a new one agreement with Netflix which involves the production of new ones movie. The actor will produce the unreleased projects through his House Eleven10, the name chosen as a tribute to his hometown of Oakland, California. In an official statement, Yahya AbdulMateen II stated that his goal is to bring stories related to his youth to life and to give space to the communities that come …Read on movieplayer

