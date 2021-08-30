The actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen is currently engaged in the promotion campaign of Candyman, the new film by Nia DaCosta also arrived in our rooms. Between interviews and statements, the actor also answered some questions regarding Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and the highly anticipated Matrix 4.

Yahya Abdul-Mateen tells new details of Matrix 4

Yahya Abdul-Mateen is expected to play a rather important role in the new film of the franchise Matrix produced by Warner Bros., whose title is The Matrix Resurrections. For now, there are few details about this film and the sequel to Aquaman, but Mateen, an actor who also impersonated the Doctor Manatthan in the tv series on Watchmen signed HBO, he cleverly sidetracked all questions regarding the two films. In some cases, for example, he made fun of the poor telephone coverage.

They are both classics that people love [riferendosi a Matrix e al Candyman del 1992 di Bernard Rose, ndr]. There is a huge expectation for these two films, and audiences can’t wait to watch them. It is thrilling to be part of all this… Obviously it is also an opportunity to give your point of view on situations and characters. And we hope to be able to do the same as we did in Candyman also in Matrix 4. It’s a chance to tell new stories, change the way you tell them and see them in a new perspective.

During the CinemaCon held last week a small preview of Matrix 4. Aaron Couch of the The Hollywood Reporter he subsequently told the content: he saw a Thomas Anderson / Keanu Reeves in psychiatric therapy, who has forgotten his past with the Matrix. While in a cafe, Thomas meets Trinity / Carrie-Anne Moss, but neither recognizes the other. If this were confirmed, it could be at the origin of an idea dating back to the first trilogy, which he saw the chosen one repeatedly trying to escape from the Matrix, failing each time and repeating its entire path again. Yahya Abdul-Mateen himself would also appear in the trailer, who could play a Morpheus younger than that of Laurence Fishburne.

The Matrix Resurrections will see the return of the original cast of cult films released in the late 90s and early 2000s, directed by the sisters Wachowksi, together with also Jada Pinkett-Smith (Niobe), Daniel Bernhardt (Agent Johnson), Lambert Wilson (The Merovingian), Jessica Henwick, Christina Ricci, Priyanka Chopra and Jonathan Groff.