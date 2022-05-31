Yailin and her message of envy showing off her curves

On his Instagram account with more than 4 million 800 thousand followers, the urban music singer born in the Dominican Republic, Yailin the most Viral, published a series of photos which left Internet users with divided opinions.

This controversial reggaetonera, who recently generated criticism for changing her look, wore a suit that, as her clothes usually do, leave little to the imagination.

It is a shirt-type dress that she leaves open at the bottom showing her legs and buttocks. In addition, she wears a long straight pink wig that contrasts perfectly with the black color of her costume.

Yailin sends a message about envy

In the description of the post, the Dominican talks about what envy represents for her, writing:

“Fortunate is the one who does not carry envy as a companion”.

A musical artist known as Gerald G commented to Yailin expressing that he adheres to her point of view:

“Without envy one lives happily, a pal is always criticizing”.

Other comments for the singer

As usual, Yailin raises comments of all kinds and not only positive, since the criticism in her publications are quite common:

“In all her photographs I see her differently, she does not seem like a transvestite…” wrote one of the users of this social network.

“I just came to read the comments because I know how you are,” another woman commented.

“So beautiful, no wonder this year I am among the most beautiful in the world.”

“At least it’s ecological, it took all the silicone on the planet.”

“TIME WILL PROVIDE ME ALL THE REASON WHEN I MARRIED YOU AND BUY YOU A MANSION”.

“AND OF THOSE WE ARE FULL, while you are down they love you, but if you get over it they hate you hypocrisy, blessings my FLOWER”.

“Those people who make comments making fun of her, please don’t do it, I can’t like everyone.”

“In the 3rd photo, the line of the mirror was deformed.”

“But you are the one who is envious, you are envious of Karol g, you have already stopped listening to her music when she was a fan of hers before, you do not make your friends listen to her music knowing that they like it, that hypocrisy mijita, around you lies to you” .

