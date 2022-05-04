Yailin, Anuel AA’s fiancee, clarifies if she is pregnant

Singer Yailin ‘the most viral real’fiancee of the artist Anuel AAanswered the concern of thousands of her fans about whether or not she is pregnant.

The rumors began after the young woman revealed through a dynamic of questions that the two are in the middle of a procedure to become parents.

However, he did not give more details about it, so many of his followers began to speculate on the subject.

Later, she added a photograph to her Instagram profile, where she adds more than four and a half million followers in which she was shown together with the Puerto Rican in cartoons and with a stork, which for many meant the arrival of a baby to their lives.

After the number of messages and the commotion caused by both publications, the young woman decided to clarify these rumors of a possible pregnancy.

Through a live broadcast in her account on the same social network, the Dominican decided from the comfort of her home in Miami, United Stateswhere he lives next to the ragpicker, answer some of the questions his fans asked him.

Among them and the most constant about whether she was pregnant with her firstborn, clarifying that she is not, because, although they have been trying, she has not managed to get pregnant.

Yailin clarifies that she is still looking for a girl

“That which is being commented on is that the boy or the girl, no. Emma with me ever since we met he has wanted a girl with me, that’s not something from another world, so stop that. The day one wants to have one, one will have it.

Ever since we met, we’ve been really trying and it hasn’t worked out. God is the one who knows here. Since we met we are…, but he hasn’t left yet, but soon we will have a ‘viral’ in the house. I want her female, well as God sends her, but I want her female, Emma says she wants a girl ”he expressed.

It should be remembered that this is not the first time that he has indicated that he wants to have a girl, although he has always reiterated that as long as he is well, he would also happily have a boy.

For now, the famous couple continues to enjoy the honeys of love and the success of their most recent collaboration together titled “If you look for me”which adds more than 33 million reproductions in Youtube.

