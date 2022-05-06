Yailin, Anuel AA’s girlfriend, was inspired by Rosalía and raised the temperature

There is no doubt that Rosalia She is one of the most influential women in the music genre. But in addition, the interpreter of “Saoko” has managed to win the affection of the people but also of her own colleagues, as is the case of the current partner of the Puerto Rican singer Anuel AAex of Karol G.

Last Wednesday, May 4, the young singer known as Yailin The Most Viral posted a shocking photo shoot along with the text “#MOTOMAMi” and a motorcycle emoji. This word has recently become popular among young people thanks to the Spanish singer Rosalia.

His latest musical production, which is called ‘Motomami’, is playing everywhere and is all the rage. Rosalia He named his album in honor of his grandmother and his mother, who have always been fanatics of motorcycles. The Catalan inherited that same love. Even her personal and private Instagram account is called @holamotomami.

That is why yailin She has posed a tight and translucent body in black, the same motorcycle helmet as the Spanish singer and straight red hair. The post exceeded 800,000 liles and 16,000 comments. The most important of them was that of Rosalía herself, who garnered more than 24,000 ‘likes’.

“La MotoMamiiii Mas ViraaaaLLLL” wrote the singer and unleashed the euphoria of the fans of both. “CARO QUE YAAAASSSSSSS”, “LA CHAMPION” and “Gatubela Pero I miss Batman” were some of the messages she received Yailin The Most Viralboth from his fans and celebrities from his home country.