Yailin, Anuel AA’s girlfriend, was inspired by Rosalía and raised the temperature

There is no doubt that Rosalia She is one of the most influential women in the music genre. But in addition, the interpreter of “Saoko” has managed to win the affection of the people but also of her own colleagues, as is the case of the current partner of the Puerto Rican singer Anuel AAex of Karol G.

Last Wednesday, May 4, the young singer known as Yailin The Most Viral posted a shocking photo shoot along with the text “#MOTOMAMi” and a motorcycle emoji. This word has recently become popular among young people thanks to the Spanish singer Rosalia.

