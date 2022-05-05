Yailin, Anuel’s girlfriend, gets on a motorcycle and shows off her legs and the rear guard a tight thread body

Yailin “The most viral” has caused a sensation again by showing her figure on his Instagram account, in which he has managed to reach more than 4.6 million followers in just a few months.

The Dominican singer, dancer and Anuel’s girlfriend showed off her waist, legs and rear when she got on a motorcycle wearing a tight black bodysuit that highlights each of her curves.

In the text of the photo gallery Yailin wrote “Motomami”, the name of the album of the Spanish singer Rosalia who is currently at the peak of popularity.

With her red hair Yailin dazzled on this occasion more than 764,000 people who have liked the images and more than 15,000 who have left their comments on the publication.

These are some of the messages that the Dominican has received: “Simply beautiful”, those photos are so hard”, “but that woman more and more beautiful, I love it” and “did you know that you are the most beautiful woman in the Caribbean” are some of the comments that the artist received for these sensual photographs.

Yailin recently caused a bit of controversy after talking about her age. The Dominican singer and dancer expressed that she is only 19 years old and the comments about it were immediate. Social media users said he looked like he was 30 years old.

“Stop comparing that I’m 21, I’m 19. I’m not even 20 years old yet…”, said the Dominican.

These are some of the comments left to her: “I thought she was 30 years old, she looks more adult”, “I thought she was 30 around there”, “She looks 30”, “19? But if she looks like 30” and “If she’s 19 then I’m 15. I’d put her 25 years old somewhere”.

A few days ago Yailin was also criticized for tattooing Anuel’s name on her forearm: “Anuel’s name was tattooed like the other one”, “The name was already tattooed”, “Emmanuel was put on his arm. Calm down mommy, they’re going to erase you from your neck too when they let you”, “History repeats itself, nothing different: gifts, dog, tattooing your name… There Anuel goes again”.

