Yailin, Anuel’s girlfriend, left a live when listening to Karol G’s song

For several weeks, the name “Yailin, the most viral” has sounded on social networks and the media, all because of her controversial relationship with Anuel AA, ex-partner of Karol G. Some fans of “los bebesitos” have strongly criticized the new courtship of the Puerto Rican, as they assure, he has not yet forgotten the interpreter of Cob.

In days gone by, the influencer He drew attention to his reaction in the middle of a live performance that Anuel performed with a friend. Hearing Karol G’s name, he couldn’t hide his annoyance. Now, she is again a trend for a similar case.

This is how “Yailin, the most viral” reacted when listening to a song by Karol G

Anuel’s new girlfriend was doing an Instagram live with a friend. Her intention was to share a pleasant time with her 3.6 million followers. At one point, she wanted to invite one of her friends to be part of the broadcast. Although initially the two seemed to be very comfortable chatting, Yailin’s friend decided to play a song by Karol G to set the moment. It is about the topic Mami that in recent days has been quite commented on because, supposedly, it has an indirect message for Anuel because it has phrases like “you are false love”, “you turned out well because I don’t even tell about mine”, “I see you on the networks, I can’t believe it, what a pity for you”, and “you are with another, but you are thinking of me”.

Several Instagram accounts that follow the lives of celebrities have replicated the video where the exact moment is observed when “Yailin, the most viral” listens to Karol G’s song and immediately leaves the broadcast without saying a single word.

In the recording, it is observed that the friend of Anuel’s girlfriend does not give importance to the song. In fact, she takes the opportunity to dance and sing to it, as if nothing had happened. Apparently, it is not at all to the liking of the influencer that all the time they are reminding her that her boyfriend Anuel AA was a partner of Karol G.