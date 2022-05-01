Yailin cries with emotion during concert in NY

The exponent of urban music yailin “The most viral”, is enjoying the best moment of his life and his career: love and success.

After that thanks to her romance with the Puerto Rican Anuel AA, her name became known by almost everyone, the Dominican took flight to the United States and this weekend, for the first time she presented a show in the big city a full house.

Seeing herself in front of a euphoric fanatic for her songs, and shouting her name at the top of her lungs, the interpreter of “Cotize”, “Chivirika” and “Who robs me?”, could not hide her emotion and if face ran two tears which caused a lump in his throat. She immediately received the emotional support of her partner Anuel, who was very close to dry his clothes. tears.

“Thank you NY, thank you Dominican Republic for all the care and love you gave me last night (Friday)!!!!!!! They made me cry, thank you for believing in me !!!!!”, Jorgina Guillermo Díaz, real name of the also dancer, wrote on Instagram.

yailin He assured that every day he is working to be better than in music and in his personal life.

“I love them!!!!!!! Thank you my God for everything”, concluded the message.

During this presentation, the Creole included her songbook with the single “Si tú me Busca”, the first with her boyfriend, which has already reached more than 30 million views on YouTube.