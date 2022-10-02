Yailin “escapes” from Anuel AA to show everything in a Mercedes Benz

Yailin La Más Viral, Anuel AA’s wife, continues to talk about a recent video where she appears very well accompanied away from her partner, showing everything from a luxury Mercedes. Do not miss it…

October 01, 2022 6:50 p.m.

Anuel AA together with the singer Yailin La Más Viral, make up the most controversial couple of the moment in the face of rumors of divorce, infidelity and new illusion, scenarios that to date are not official, since neither party confirms or denies the multitude of theories that run on social networks.

On the other hand, no one forgets when the king of trap announced his engagement and wedding with the Dominican, to whom he gave an expensive diamond ring, which is why Internet users have not stopped talking about their idyll that shook many. especially to those who still remember their previous romance with Karol G, marking an unexpected before and after.

Obviously, before the panorama, the fans wondered if the interpreter of “McGregor” he would give her cars just as he did with Bichota, a novelty that did not take long Well, during the month of March, the Dominican generated a multitude of reactions by posing in several photographs wearing tiny red underwear next to a very expensive van from a prestigious British automotive brand.

The model where the still wife of Anuel AA is observed, is a magnificent Bentley Bentayga of the year, extraordinary sports SUV of the most sophisticated of its kind with 5 seats, which reaches from 0 to 60 mph in just 4.4 seconds (0 to 100 km/h in 4.5 seconds) achieving a maximum speed of 290 km/h ( 180 mph), under a powerful V8 engine.

However, on social networks the singer was recorded from a Black Mercedes Benz Gle-Class, Extraordinary Sporty SUV Offering 3.0-Liter 6-Cylinder Turbocharged Engine, 429 Horsepower plus easy driving with advanced technology.

In the video, you can see Yailin “escapadita” by Anuel AA accompanied by her best friend teaching a delicious meal under the comfort that this luxury vehicle offers her, moment that you can see in the following recording at the end.

+ Video of Yailin in the Mercedes Benz: