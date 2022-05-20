Yailin “escapes” from Anuel AA to show everything in a Mercedes Benz

Yailin La Más Viral, Anuel AA’s fiancee, continues to talk about a recent video where she appears very well accompanied, showing the most appetizing from a luxury Mercedes. We show you…

May 19, 2022 9:43 p.m.

Anuel AA next to the singer Yailin The Most Viral make up the most famous couple of the moment, to the point that the People Magazine in Spanish He gave them a special interview that caused a sensation among all his fans and public opinion with revelations that left more than one speechless.

Since the king of trap announced his engagement to the Dominican to whom he gave an expensive diamond ring, Internet users have not stopped talking about their idyll that shook many, especially those who still remembered his previous romance with Carol Gmarking an unexpected before and after.

Obviously, before the panorama, the fans wondered if the interpreter of “McGregor” He would give her cars just as he did with Bichota, a novelty that did not take long because during the month of March, the Dominican generated a multitude of reactions by posing in several photographs wearing tiny red underwear next to a very expensive van from a prestigious British automotive brand .

The model where the fiancée of Anuel AA it’s a magnificent Bentley Bentayga of the year, extraordinary sports SUV of the most sophisticated of its kind with 5 seats, which reaches from 0 to 60 mph in just 4.4 seconds (0 to 100 km/h in 4.5 seconds) achieving a maximum speed of 290 km /h (180 mph), under a powerful V8 engine.

Reference model Bentley Bentayga

However, on social networks the singer was recorded from a Mercedes Benz Gle-Class black color, extraordinary sports SUV that offers a 3.0-liter turbocharged 6-cylinder engine, 429 horsepower plus an easy drive from advanced technology.

In the video, you can see Yailin away from Anuel AA accompanied by her best friend teaching delicious food under the comfort that this luxury vehicle provides, a moment that you can see in the following video.

Reference model Mercedes Benz Gle-class

+ Video of Yailin in the Mercedes Benz: