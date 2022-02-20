Yailin, from Los Minas to the NBA

The couple of the moment: Anuel and Yailin, the most viral, lit up the networks again by appearing in the NBA All-Star Game.

The Dominican native of Los Minas accompanied the Puerto Rican singer to witness the Slam Dunk Contest, Contest of Triples and Skills of the NBA All-Star Game.

Combined and very much in love, this is how the artists appeared in the game.

“There are many stars here, but none shines like you”, was the message with which Anuel accompanied a photograph of him with Yailin sitting in the game.

The interpreter of “She wants to drink” was the only Latino invited to participate in the party of celebrities last Friday.

A few weeks ago, the reggaeton player gave an engagement ring to the Dominican.

In a video published by her, while he put the ring on her, she said: “Life is one, we live it fast… Today we are here, tomorrow is not promised.”

Since the news began to spread, the public was divided between those who supported the relationship, and those who were against it, due to the fact that the interpreter of “Nature” is an international artist, while the young 20 years old is for many simply a controversial artist.

For these people, the urban sends a short but direct message: “Let them talk as much as they want… I’m never going to leave you alone.”