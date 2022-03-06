Yailin La Más Viral, Anuel AA’s partner, shows off her ring again in her Instagram stories

In her Instagram stories, Yailin The Most Viralthe girlfriend of Anuel AA, He uploaded some short clips in which he zooms in on the showy engagement ring that the singer gave him at the end of January.

Target of attacks on social networks for having become Anuel’s girlfriend after his abrupt breakup with Carol GYailin has tried to respond to the attacks by posting messages in which she implies that the critics do not care, although at times she has not been able to contain herself.

In the first of the clips, he is inside a car. Next to him is Anuel, who looks towards the camera. Then she zooms in on the 29-year-old Puerto Rican’s face but lets the ring show in the lower part of the shot.playing with a zoom in/zoom out effect to draw attention to your hand.

In the clip below she is sitting cross-legged. On these he has his hand, in which the showy ring is seen.

Yesterday, the 21-year-old Dominican shared on her networks the fun day she had with Anuel in a video game center. Since mid-February it is speculated that the couple secretly married and that she could even be expecting her first child.

Here you can see the stories of Yailin La Más Viral