Yailin La Más Viral arrives showing the “boobies” to match the NBA with Anuel AA just like Karol G did

There is no doubt that Yaiin The Most Viral and Anuel AA I mean it. They always go together in the “Live” in Instagram and in each important reggaeton event, like the most recent to which they were invited. Anuel AA played an NBA game and attended as a guest artist, the same feat he did Carol G days before where she arrived holding the hand of her best friend, Daiky Gamboa. We have already seen how sexy she is Yailin The Most Viral. So the Dominican she arrived showing her “boobies” with a tiny top and a half-open jacket. That yes, the two with the most expensive possible in the market and combined of Christian Dior.

Yailin The Most Viral A few days ago he showed how he looked after his surgery. The Trap singer had a liposculpture. But, if she already had a great body before, imagine now that she decided to “perfect” it even more. Therefore, Anuel AA’s girlfriend and alleged rival of Karol G, went to see and support her lover at an NBA game showing off her “boobies” in Christian Dior. What’s more, Anuel AA he gave her a bunch of jewels again. Same as Yailin boasted on social networks.

Some days ago, Yailin The Most Viral premiered red hair. However, the comments were not well received. But these same ones went into the background when the girlfriend of Anuel AA mounted a video on his Instagram account, where he seemed to send a hint to Carol G. This, apparently, after the premiere of the video of Karol G and Becky G, “Mamiii”.

Many have claimed that what Carol G says next to Becky G in the song is that: “Although the singer is with another, he does not stop thinking about her”, the bichota. But the truth is that neither Yailin The Most Viralneither Karol G, nor Anuel AA have commented on it. So, here we leave you a topic of Anuel AA and Eladio Carron “North Carolina”which is his latest release and already has almost 15 million views on YouTube.

